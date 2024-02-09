Malawi cancels entry visas for citizens of nearly 80 countries, including Russia

NAIROBI, February 9. /TASS/. Malawi has cancelled entry visas for citizens of 79 countries, including Russia, the United States, and France, the AFP agency reported.

According to Malawi’s President Lazarus Chakwera, the travel sector is the third biggest source of income for the country after exports of tobacco and tea. However, in his words, this sector is still underdeveloped and visa cancellation is expected to encourage more tourists to visit the country.

Along with Russians, citizens of the United States, the United Kingdom, France, China, and member states of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) will need no visas to enter Malawi.

Minister of Tourism Vera Kamtukule told AFP that Malawi wants to attract investments not only in the travel sector, but also in agriculture and the mining industry.

Malawi has Africa’s third biggest freshwater lake, which was inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.