Putin to meet Vice Premier of China, Vice President of Laos at EEF - Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with Vice Premier of China and Vice President of Laos on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"[Putin] will have international contacts. Vice President of Laos Pany Yathotou will be the main foreign guest at the forum. She will take part in the plenary session of the forum on September 12 together with President Putin. The head of the state will have a separate meeting with her before the forum’s plenary session," Peskov said.

Moreover, Putin will have a meeting with China’s Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing who will also visit Vladivostok and take part in the EEF, he added.

The Far Eastern issues and global affairs will be on the agenda of the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) that will took place on September 12 with the participation of Russian President, Peskov said.

"The plenary session is always an expected central event of the forum. A discussion focusing on the Far Eastern issues, the subject of development. And traditionally, it always covers bother global issues and other themes related to the development of our country," he said.