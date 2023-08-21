Russian economy ministry presents draft decree to renew sunflower export duty

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. The draft decree to renew export duties on sunflower seeds until August 31, 2024 was agreed and presented to the government, the Russian Ministry of Economic Development told TASS.

"The draft decree stipulates: establishing the export customs duty rate in respect of sunflower seeds amounting to 50% but at least 32,000 rubles ($340.2) per 1,000 kg for the period from September 1, 2023 to August 31, 2024," the explanatory note to the draft document reads.

The relevant draft decree of the government prepared by the ministry was posted earlier on the federal web portal of draft regulatory acts.

The sunflower export duty amounted to 50% but at least $320 per metric ton from July 1, 2021 to August 31, 2022, and was then renewed until August 31, 2023.