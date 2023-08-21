Erdogan says hopes to discuss grain deal with Putin in person in September — agency

ANKARA, August 21. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that he hopes to meet with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in September to discuss the grain deal.

"In September, a Group of Twenty meeting will be held in India and a UN General Assembly session - in the United States. If we find a possibility in this busy schedule, we will meat and speak with Mr. Putin one-on-one. Our goal is Russia’s positive attitude to the grain deal. Our foreign minister may soon visit Russia," the Anadolu news agency quoted him as saying.