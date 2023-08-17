Putin orders to expedite transfer of Russian business assets to domestic jurisdiction

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Russian authorities should create conditions to accelerate redomiciliation of assets of the Russian business to the domestic jurisdiction, according to the list of assignments of President Vladimir Putin in conclusion of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"To accelerate the transfer of business assets, in the first instance, in key sectors and branches of the economy, to the Russian jurisdiction, including on account of the possibility of registering foreign companies in special administrative regions in cases when the possibility of their redomiciliation is blocked or is not provided for in laws of a foreign state where such company is registered," the document reads.

The Cabinet should perform this effort subject to earlier assignments and with participation of leading public associations of businessmen, the document reads. The deadline is set by November 30.