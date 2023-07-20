Share of yuan in international settlements rises slightly in June — SWIFT

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. The share of the Chinese national currency in international settlements in June 2023 increased by 0.23 percentage points (pp) and amounted to 2.77%, while the share of the dollar decreased from 42.6% to 42%, according to the SWIFT international system.

In June 2023, the Chinese yuan remained fifth on the list of the most regularly used international currencies. The overall value of yuan payments climbed by 12% in May compared to the previous month, according to a SWIFT report.

The dollar remained the most common currency for foreign settlements, with a share of 42% in June 2023. The euro retained its second place falling slightly in June from 31.7% to 31.25%. The British pound was third, climbing from 6.47% to 6.88%. The Japanese yen was fourth, with a share of 3.36%, rising from 3.11%.