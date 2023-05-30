UN refraining from disclosing details of grain deal negotiations

UNITED NATIONS, May 30. /TASS/. Negotiations on the grain deal continue but the United Nations refrains from disclosing details, United Nations Secretary-General’s Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

"The negotiations, discussions are constantly going on around the Black Sea initiative, which includes obviously the flow of grain, it also includes the ammonia pipeline. We continue to work very strong, very intensely with all the parties to ensure that every part of the agreement is implemented. But I'm not going to enter into a public sphere of discussions, of negotiating between the parties," he said, commenting on the statement by Ukrainian Deputy Infrastructure Minister Yury Vaskov.

Reuters reported earlier, citing Vaskov, that Kiev wants to have UN and Russia’s guarantees that the implementation of the grain deal would be continued after the commissioning of the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline.