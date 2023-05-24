Mutual trade in EAEU record high in 2023 — Russian Deputy PM

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Trade among member-states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) reached the record-breaking figure of $83.3 bln, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said on Wednesday at the second Eurasian Economic Forum.

"We hit the record this year - mutual trade [totaled] $83.3 bln," the official said.

Such indicators show that "integration bears its fruit," Overchuk noted. "We see conditions have been formed inside the Union that provide competitive advantages and create better conditions for doing business among countries of the Union, and this is reflected in objective statistics," he added.