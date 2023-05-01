Gas supply by Gazprom for Europe through Ukraine totals 37 mcm via Sudzha

MOSCOW, May 1. /TASS/. Gazprom supplies gas for Europe through Ukraine in the volume of 37 mln cubic meters per day via the Sudzha gas pumping station in Russia’s Kursk Region, a Gazprom representative told reporters, adding that the request for pumping through Sokhranovka had been rejected by the Ukrainian side.

"Gazprom supplies Russian gas for transit through Ukrainian territory in the volume confirmed by the Ukrainian side via the Sudzha gas pumping station of 37 mln cubic meters as of May 1. The request for the Sokhranovka gas pumping station has been rejected," he said. On Sunday, April 30, the pumping also equaled 37 mln cubic meters.

Earlier it was reported on the website of the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU) that transit of Russian gas to Europe through Ukrainian territory on May 1 might total around 37 mln cubic meters. The transit line through Ukraine remains the only route to supply Russian gas to western and central European countries. The pumping through Nord Stream has been fully suspended.