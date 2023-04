MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. System Operator of the United Power System projects growth of power consumption by 1-1.5% in Russia, Chairman of the Board Fedor Opadchiy said on Thursday.

"So far we keep [the outlook at 1-1.5%]," he said when asked a corresponding question by Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov.

Deputy Energy Minister Yevgeny Grabchak told TASS earlier that power consumption in Russia would most probably rise by 1.5-1.6% in 2023.