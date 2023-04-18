Russia’s fertilizer exports to India rise 3.4-fold in 2022

NEW DELHI, April 18. /TASS/. Last year, Russia increased the volume of export deliveries of fertilizers to India in physical terms 3.4-fold, there is an interest in their further increase, Deputy Prime Minister - Head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Russia Denis Manturov said on Tuesday.

"Russia is actively supplying mineral fertilizers to India: in 2022, supplies of all types of fertilizers increased by 3.4 times in physical terms compared to 2021. We mainly supplied complex mineral, nitrogen and potash fertilizers, and in 2023 we expect the positive dynamics of supplies to continue. mineral fertilizers to our partners from India," he said. In value terms, the figure increased by 6.4 times, the Deputy Prime Minister added.

In response to a question regarding increasing supplies, Manturov stated that Russia is interested in it. "Our production volumes exceed the consumption volumes of the domestic market 2.5-fold, so there are enough resources to increase supply volumes," the Deputy Prime Minister noted.

It was reported in December 2022 that India aims to expand fertilizer imports from Russia as the cost of making them at its own facilities has risen due to growing gas costs, and that it intends to do so "for as long as possible.".