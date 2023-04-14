Russia moving away from dollar when paying for exports — finance minister

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Russia continues reducing settlements in dollars with contractors and for exports, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told reporters on Friday.

"Settlements in dollars are going down gradually, especially for supplies of Russian export goods, settlements between our contractors, to make it easier and more comfortable for our foreign trade partners to pay," he said.

"We are now focusing on settlements in national currencies, rubles and the currencies of friendly countries," the minister noted.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an article entitled ‘Russia and Latin America: Future-Oriented Partnership and Cooperation’ that Moscow planned to shift to national currencies in settlements with Latin American countries.