Bank of Russia supports liberalization of dividend payment for nonresidents

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia supports liberalization of paying dividends from investments implemented after March 2022 for certain nonresidents from unfriendly countries, Central Bank chief Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday.

"As regards the softening of restrictions in respect of dividends, we support this proposal - to liberalize payment of dividends received from investments made after last March, We do not see any risks from that for volatility and inflation and believe this will increase the investment attractiveness," she said.

Liberalization will cover only dividends from investments made later than March 2022 and will not apply to portfolio dividends, Nabiullina added.

No specific parameters of dividend payment to nonresidents from unfriendly countries are in place so far and liberalization of such payments requires consideration, the official said.