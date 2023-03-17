Sber can allocate record high $7.4 bln to dividends — CEO

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. Sberbank can allocate record high 565 bln rubles ($7.4 bln) or 25 rubles ($0.33) per share to 2022 dividend distributions, CEO Herman Gref told reporters.

"The supervisory board of the bank recommended shareholders at AGM to pass the resolution on the payment of record high dividends in Sber’s history amounting to 565 bln rubles. This equals to 25 rubles per share and the return of about 15% per annum on the basis of the Sber stock price in recent days. I would like to note at the same time that Sber stocks gained more than 70% in prices over the past five months," the top manager said.

"Investors that believed in us during the most challenging period, from spring to fall 2022, will have the maximally highest return on their investments," Gref noted. Dividends are equal for ordinary and preferred stocks and the register closing date is set as May 11, he added.