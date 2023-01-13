Russian energy exporters do not rule out resuming electricity supplies to Europe

MOSCOW, 13 January. /TASS/. System Operator of the Unified Energy System (SO UES) of Russia does not rule out the possibility of resuming exports of electricity to Europe, according to the draft parameters of the program for the development of electric power systems of Russia for 2023-2028.

"According to Inter RAO's projections for the period until 2028, the typical export routes of power and electric energy are retained: Finland with 900 MW/2942 mln kWh. For 2023-2025, export deliveries of power and electric energy to the Baltic countries are planned at 300 MW/1822-2428 mln kWh," the report said.

In addition, exports to China may decrease from 4 bln kWh in 2023 to 3.3 bln kWh in 2028, while supplies to Kazakhstan will decrease from 1.25 bln kWh to 960 bln kWh, respectively.

At the same time, the total volume of foreign electricity supplies is expected to decline from 12.88 bln kWh in 2023 to 9.43 bln kWh in 2028.

Inter RAO (Russian operator of export-import of electricity) told TASS that the program "is a tool for medium-term planning. We do not rule out that in the medium-term electricity exports to the Baltic countries and Finland will be restored."

In May 2022, Inter RAO received a notification about the suspension of trading on the Nord Pool European power market for its subsidiaries. Thus, exports to the EU were completely stopped.