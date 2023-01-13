Chinese appliances, electronics lead in sales in 2022, Russian retailer reveals

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Chinese-brand household appliances and electronics took the lead in terms of sales in Russia in 2022, M.Video-Eldorado retailer said in its research available with TASS.

Products under the Haier brand became the best sellers in the segment of washing machines and fridges, while the share of Chinese laptops climbed to 40-45%, according to the study. The company polled 20,000 users in December 2022 and presented its estimate of the demand for key categories of domestic appliances and electronics on the Russian market.

"China’s Haier became the leader by unit sales of washing machines over 12 months among domestic appliances, while it had ranked fifth a year earlier," the research revealed.

Haier also topped the list in sales of fridges in 2022 (it was among top three brands a year earlier). The demand for Turkey’s Beko washing and dishwashing machines increased as well (the fourth place in 2022 and among the top five sellers respectively). In the category of TV sets, Haier saw its share surge by more than 1.5 times and secured its position within the top five.

Chinese brands also accounted for more than a third in laptop sales in 2022, with their market share climbing to 40-45% in the third and the fourth quarters.

The shift in the brand landscape and the strengthening of position among companies from China was influenced by the quality and popular characteristics of the proposed devices, their wide distribution, as well as the emergence of new manufacturers known to Russians in other categories, M.Video-Eldorado explained. According to the poll, Thunderobot from Haier, Honor and Asus were the top three brands.