Richest Russians see wealth dwindle by more than $74 bln in 2022 — Bloomberg

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. The fortunes of Russia’s wealthiest businessmen have plunged by almost $74.3 billion this year, according to the released Bloomberg Billionaires Index calculated among other things on the basis of corporate stock prices.

According to the Index, Roman Abramovich, a shareholder of Russia’s steelmaker Evraz, has lost $9.3 billion and now he is worth $8.7 billion. Gennady Timchenko, who controls a stake in the natural gas company, Novatek, saw his fortune plummet by $8.48 billion to $13.9 billion, while Severstal majority owner Alexey Mordashov’s net worth took a $7.79-billion dive to $21 billion.

Meanwhile, Andrey Guryev, Phosagro’s ex-board chairman, has increased his wealth by $2.37 billion to $10.3 billion. Tatyana Bakalchuk, CEO of the Russian online retailer Wildberries, has upped her fortune by $286 million to $5.89 billion and Norilsk Nickel President Vladimir Potanin, who also owns the Interros Holding Company, earned $92.6 million more to take home $31 billion.

The asset value of Viktor Vekselberg, founder of the Renova Group, has depreciated by $10.8 billion to $7.72 billion, Bloomberg Billionaires Index shows. The value of his cash holdings is based on an analysis of dividends, insider transactions, taxes and market performance. The greater portion of the depreciation (more than $6 billion) is attributed to a reassessment of the method for calculating the businessman's fortune, Bloomberg specifies. The agency took into account the businessman's cash portfolio in rubles instead of dollars.

Bloomberg has published its Billionaires Index with information on the planet’s 500 wealthiest people since March 2012.