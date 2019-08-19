Russia’s Black Sea Fleet kicks off command and staff drills in Crimea

SEVASTOPOL, August 19. /TASS/. The Black Sea Fleet’s forces stationed on the Crimean Peninsula and in the Krasnodar Region in south Russia have launched joint command and staff drills, the Fleet’s press office reported on Monday.

"Today, a joint command and staff exercise has kicked off in the Black Sea Fleet in accordance with the approved plan. The exercise will practice measures to exercise command and control of the Fleet’s forces in placing them on high alert and organizing inter-operability of units and formations within the multi-service grouping stationed on the Crimean Peninsula," the statement reads.

The Black Sea Fleet’s military command centers, the Crimean and Novorossiysk naval bases, the basic naval and coastal defense forces and naval aviation are involved in the drills, according to the statement.

As the Black Sea Fleet specified for TASS, the command and staff drills involve about 1,500 personnel and 200 items of military hardware.