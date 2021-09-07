Russia’s S-400 teams conduct live fire exercise at Ashuluk training range

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Russia’s S-400 teams have conducted a live fire exercise at the Ashuluk training range, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"The S-400 Triumf air defense teams and command center practiced repelling a massive missile attack. During the mission, they detected and hit target missiles mimicking a notional enemy’s modern and advanced air attack weapons," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, the exercise involved teams from the Western Military District’s Leningrad Air Defense Force.