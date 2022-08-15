SSJ New to make maiden flight in mid-2023, top manager says

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 15. /TASS/. The SSJ 100 passenger jet with import substitution of components will make the maiden flight in the middle of the next year, CEO of the Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) Yury Slyusar told reporters on the sidelines of the Army-2022 forum.

"We hope the first flight of the SSJ 100 with complete import substitution will be in the middle of the next year, so that to complete the program of main changes and start its series deliveries to airlines by the end of the year," Slyusar said.

The UAC task is now to synchronize the withdrawal of Boeing and Airbus airplanes from the fleet of Russian airlines with the delivery of SSJ and MC-21 jets, the top manager said. "To do so that the number of airplanes in the fleet does not change with airlines," he added.