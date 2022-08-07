Three ships with Ukrainian grain allowed to pass through Bosphorus after inspection - TV

ANKARA, August 7. /TASS/. Representatives of the joint grain export coordination center have allowed three ships carrying grain from Ukraine to pass through the Bosphorus Strait after having being inspected in the roadstead off Istanbul. They will pass through the channel during the day, TRT news channel reports.

Coordination center representatives inspected the Panama-flagged dry cargo ship Navistar carrying 33,000 tonnes of corn to Ireland, the Turkish grain carrier Polarnet, carrying 12,000 tonnes of grain to a local port, and the Malta-flagged vessel Rozhen, carrying 13,000 tonnes of corn to the British Teesport.

Turkey's Defense Ministry earlier reported that four more dry cargo ships carrying grain and agricultural products left Ukraine on Sunday. They are sailing along a humanitarian path and will arrive in Istanbul on Monday. The ships are carrying about 170,000 tonnes of cargo overall.