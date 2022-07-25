Vkusno I Tochka wants to reach McDonald's 2021 performance figures in 2023 — CEO

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Vkusno I Tochka (translates to "Tasty and that's it") fast food chain in 2023 plans to reach performance figures of McDonald's in Russia in 2021, CEO Oleg Paroev said on Monday.

"I believe we will not only match, but even surpass McDonald's performance in Russia. We truly have everything needed for it. Our ambitious goal is to achieve in 2023 the same results that we had with McDonald's in 2021," Paroev said in an interview with RBC TV.

According to him, the main goal at the moment is to open all fast food chain locations.

On March 14, shortly after the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, McDonald's suspended all 850 of its restaurants in Russia. On May 16, the company, which had a 7% share of the catering market, announced its exit from Russia and sold its business to a Russian owner, businessman Alexander Govor, through the mediation of the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Vkusno I Tochka is the new name for the fast food chain. The previous McDonald's network contained 850 locations in total. Previously, Paroev stated that the company intends to launch all of them in September.