Gas production in Russia down 3.6% in January - May to 275 bln cubic meters — statistics

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Russia lowered natural gas production in January - May 2022 by 3.6% against the like period of the last year to 275 bln cubic meters, the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Wednesday.

Gas production in May contracted by 10.8% annually and by 6.9% monthly to 49 bln cubic meters.

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) production totaled 14.3 mln tonnes in the reporting period, up 9% against the like period in 2021. LNG production in May 2022 stood at 2.8 mln tonnes, up 3.4% in annual terms and down 1.1% monthly.

Associated petroleum gas production scaled up by 6.4% to 43.5 bln cubic meters in January - May of this year.