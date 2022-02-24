More than 70 flights from Moscow’s airports to southern Russia cancelled

MOSCOW, February 24, /TASS/. More than 70 flights have been postponed from Moscow airports to Russia’s south, Yandex. Schedule (online boarding information) shows.

In particular, flights to Rostov-on-Don, Krasnodar, Sochi, Anapa, Gelendzhik, Simferopol, Volgograd, and Astrakhan have been cancelled.

Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency reported on Thursday that due to the complication of the situation around Ukraine, the operation of airports in Rostov-on-Don, Krasnodar, Anapa, Gelendzhik, Elista, Stavropol, Belgorod, Bryansk, Orel, Kursk, Voronezh, and Simferopol had been suspended. The agency asked passengers scheduled for upcoming flights to these cities not to come to the airports.