Aeroflot to resume flights to Mongolia from January 14

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Aeroflot resumes direct regular flights to Ulaanbaatar (Mongolia) from January 14, the airline's press service reported. The airline will operate flights once a week, according to the schedule.

The company added that the flights will be operated on Boeing 737-800 aircraft in business and economy classes.

The flight from Moscow will depart on Fridays at 01:05 am and arrive in Ulaanbaatar at 12:10 am (local time), the return flight will be operated on Saturdays at 07:55 am, arrival in Moscow at 09:55 am.