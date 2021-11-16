Developer touts Ka-226T helicopter’s electronics equipment

DUBAI, November 16. /TASS/. The highly upgraded Ka-226T helicopter, which is being showcased abroad for the first time at the Dubai Airshow, is equipped with more compact and light-weight avionics featuring improved attributes, a unit of the Rostec state corporation said.

"The system is designed for the autonomous determination of position, altitude and speed of an aircraft,’’ the press service of Concern Radio-Electronic Technologies (KRET) said. ‘’The equipment onboard the upgraded Ka-226T also features smaller mass and dimensions.’’

The equipment onboard the Ka-226T includes a series of devices: a unit to collect data about the general equipment and the power unit, light indicators to display data to the crew, a system of auxiliary devices and an annunciator display. The new system of auxiliary devices, ISRP-5-3, autonomously determines the helicopter’s roll and pitch and magnetic direction, calculates its pressure altitude, indicated airspeed, vertical speed, provides flight-control and navigation data, engine data, aircraft coordinates and data on emergencies as well as warnings and notifications.

The helicopter is adapted to flights in highlands, so its upgrading project received the working name of Climber. It differs from the prior Ka-226 family of models by the new design of the airframe and fuselage that exhibit advanced aerodynamic attributes. The helicopter’s hull is made using state-of-the-art lightweight materials. The helicopter has a shock-resistant fuel system that meets heightened safety requirements.

The upgraded Ka-226T is undergoing flight trials at the Mil and Kamov National Helicopter Center. Volume production is scheduled to start in 2022 at the Ulan-Ude Aviation Plant in close cooperation with the Kumertau Aviation Production Enterprise.

The Dubai Airshow hosted in the United Arab Emirates is running from November 14-18. Russia has prepared a number of world premieres for the airshow, such as flights by the MC-21-310 airliner (with the Russian PD-14 engines), the medical version of the Ansat helicopter and the helicopter gunships that were displayed internationally for the first time, the Mi-28NE and Ka-52E.

The static display of the Russian aircraft features a prototype of the Checkmate light tactical fighter jet and the Ka-226T and Mi-171A2 helicopters. Russia is also showcasing the Orion drone.