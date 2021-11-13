Serbia ready to implement pipeline projects with Gazprom - President

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. Serbia is ready to continue implementing interconnector pipeline projects with the Russian gas holding Gazprom, President Aleksandar Vucic said in interview with the Soloviev Live YouTube Channel.

"I want that people in Russia know that Serbia successfully resisted pressure and we have never been a problem: neither when the South Stream was built [the project was not implemented - TASS] nor when the TurkStream and the Balkan Stream were built. We constructed the 400-km long gas pipeline together with Gazprom and gas is already flowing now over the gas pipeline. We are ready to continue expansion of interconnectors of this gas pipeline [the TurkStream gas pipeline - TASS] in the region," Vucic said

Serbia is the only European country that has never introduced any sanctions or measures against Russia, Vucic said. "We have never allowed ourselves anything that can influence on our relations with Russia," the President of Serbia added.

On January 1, Vucic gave a start to operation of the Balkan Stream gas pipeline. The segment in Serbia is the extension of the TurkStream main gas pipeline delivering Russian gas.