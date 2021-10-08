Lavrov vows to make Russia-EU business contacts easier

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry will make every effort to make contacts between Russian and EU businesses amid the pandemic, Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday at the meeting with members of the Association of European Businesses in Russia.

"The crisis response center has the authority and the duty to monitor the sanitary-epidemiological situation to be as safe as possible. However, we as the Foreign Ministry will try our best to make business contacts easier within this framework," Lavrov said.

"Concerning vaccines, the Interior Ministry instructed by the President is now preparing a transparent and integrated approach of our provision of entry and exit from the Russian Federation. We would like these procedures to be transparent. It is undergoing approval right now and this process will take a couple of months more," he noted. The Russian Foreign Ministry will convey "the concerns of European business to the interdepartmental group dealing with it," the Minister said.

Russia is interested in making a comfortable business environment, Lavrov noted. "Certainly, visa support must be an element of investment attractiveness; we understand it quite well," he added.