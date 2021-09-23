Kremlin says too early to comment on US plans to clamp down on Russian sovereign debt

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. An amendment backed by the US House of Representatives that would ban American citizens from buying or selling newly-issued Russian sovereign debt on primary and secondary markets, has not yet taken its final form, which is why it is too early to provide any remarks on it, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"Those [amendments] are ideas which have a very long way ahead legally, politically, which is why it is too early to comment on that," he said, adding that "commentaries would be provided when it starts taking a more or less final form."

On Wednesday, Bloomberg reported that the US House of Representatives unanimously approved a provision in the defense budget bill for the next financial year (which starts in the US on October 1), forbidding American citizens from buying or selling newly-issued Russian sovereign debt on both primary and secondary markets due to Russia’s alleged interference in US elections.

Moscow has repeatedly rejected Washington’s unsubstantiated claims that Russia interfered in America’s elections. The US authorities have never provided any evidence whatsoever confirming these accusations.