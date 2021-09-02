Ministry of Energy expects continued high demand for Russian gas in Europe

VLADIVOSTOK, September 2. /TASS/. High demand for Russian gas in Europe will continue, and European gas storage facilities are underfilled, Minister of Energy Nikolay Shulginov said in an interview with Rossiya 24 TV channel.

"Demand is high in Europe, and gas storage facilities are not fully filled, so this demand will continue in the near future," he said.

Shulginov also noted that there was a high demand for coal in Europe. "The prices, both in the East and in Europe, are approximately two to three times higher than last year," the minister added.

According to Shulginov, one of the priorities in Russia now is the supply of coal to the domestic market. "We need to prepare for the winter, provide coal reserves for the winter," he said. "I think that there will be no shortage problem. As for the pricing policy, it will be a little more expensive," the minister concluded.