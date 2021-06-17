Legendary Russian winery resumes export deliveries to US

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Abrau-Durso, the Russian producer of sparkling and still wines with a history dating back to 1870, is resuming exports to the United States after a five-year break, the winery said on Thursday.

"Following a five-year break, Abrau-Durso is restarting deliveries of products to the United States of America," the company said.

Interbalt Fine Wine & Spirits, which has been importing alcoholic drinks to the US for more than 20 years, acts as the partner of Abrau-Durso. The first batch of sparkling wines will be offered for sale by late June 2021. Negotiations to resume supplies to the US market started as early as 2020, the winery said.

The company exports its products to 24 countries around the globe. Overall distribution to the overseas market reached over two mln bottles in 2019-2020.