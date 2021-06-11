African, Latin American countries interested in Free Trade Area with EAEU — Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Tens of countries in Africa, Latin America and Asia are interested in the establishment of a Free Trade Area (FTA) with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview on Friday.

"The EAEU attracts more and more new participants. Uzbekistan and Moldova have become observers, while Tajikistan is considering it. The interest is no less beyond our region. The EAEU has already signed agreements on the Free Trade Area with a number of countries, including Serbia, Singapore and Vietnam. And an interim agreement has been signed with Iran. Negotiations are underway with such, one would think, not exactly harmonious partners as Egypt and Israel," Lavrov said. "There are several dozen countries on all continents, including Africa, Latin America, and Asia, interested in the establishment of a Free Trade Area, or that have signed other preferential agreements with the EAEU".

"I think, this process will continue," he added.

The Minister noted the special agreement between the EAEU and China on harmonization of the integrational plans and processes, being developed under China’s Belt and Road initiative.

The EAEU is an international integrational economic association, which includes Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan.