Putin keeps tabs on prices for socially vital goods, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. The issue of price dynamics for socially significant goods is under constant control of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"The issue, of course, is under the constant control of the president and the government. There is regular monitoring on this topic, so yes, it is controlled," Peskov said.

On December 22, Russia’s State Duma (lower house of parliament) approved in the second reading the bill on state regulation of staple food prices initiated by the government. The document was issued as amendments to the second reading of the law on statistical accounting.

"To stabilize retail prices for certain types of socially important foods on the territory of a substituent entity of the Russian Federation or on the territories of substituent entities of the Russian Federation the government of the Russian Federation has the right to set retail price ceilings for the period not exceeding 90 calendar days," the document reads.

Currently the Russian government can exercise that right only if growth of prices for mentioned goods totals or exceeds 30% for 30 consecutive calendar days. The amendments will enable the government to more rapidly respond to increases in price, First Deputy Speaker of the Duma Alexander Zhukov said earlier.

On December 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin called for prevention of situations when country residents do not have enough money for foods. He associated the food price hike in particular with an attempt to align domestic prices with the global market situation.

On December 16, Russia’s Industry and Trade Ministry, Agriculture Ministry, the country’s largest retail chains and food producers signed agreements stabilizing prices of sugar and sunflower oil. The agreements will remain in force by the end of the first quarter of 2021.