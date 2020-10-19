Daily gas supplies to China first time above contract commitments

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. Daily gas deliveries from Russia to China over the Power of Siberia gas pipeline were above contractual commitments for the first time on Monday, Gazprom said.

"Gazprom continues increasing gas deliveries to China over the Power of Siberia gas pipeline from the Chayandinskoye Field. The daily volume of Russian gas supplies at the request of the Chinese party was above contract commitments for the first time on October 19 of the current year. The surplus was 20%," Gazprom reports.

Gazprom supplied 2.3 bln cubic meters of natural gas to China over the Power of Siberia gas pipeline in January - August 2020 after the deliveries started in December 2019.