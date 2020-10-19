{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
OIL& GAS INDUSTRY

Daily gas supplies to China first time above contract commitments

Gazprom supplied 2.3 bln cubic meters of natural gas to China over the Power of Siberia gas pipeline in January - August 2020 after the deliveries started in December 2019
Read also
Power of Siberia launch brings Sino-Russian energy cooperation to new level, says Putin

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. Daily gas deliveries from Russia to China over the Power of Siberia gas pipeline were above contractual commitments for the first time on Monday, Gazprom said.

Read also
Russia starts deliveries of gas to China via Power of Siberia pipeline

"Gazprom continues increasing gas deliveries to China over the Power of Siberia gas pipeline from the Chayandinskoye Field. The daily volume of Russian gas supplies at the request of the Chinese party was above contract commitments for the first time on October 19 of the current year. The surplus was 20%," Gazprom reports.

Gazprom supplied 2.3 bln cubic meters of natural gas to China over the Power of Siberia gas pipeline in January - August 2020 after the deliveries started in December 2019.

Tags
Oil & Gas
OIL& GAS INDUSTRY
OPEC+ countries agree to honor commitments in full scope
Read more
Armenia will recognize Karabakh if it is clear that Azerbaijan dodges dialogue - president
Sarkissian recalled that Armenia’s Supreme Council had voted for recognizing the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic when the issue had been raised at a referendum shortly before the collapse of the former Soviet Union
Read more
Putin calls Kamchatka 'a diamond', most beautiful place he has visited
Putin said that at a meeting with Far East public representatives on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum
Read more
Artillery, rocket shelling reported in Nagorno-Karabakh - Armenian Defense Ministry
On Saturday, Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and Azerbaijan announced the agreement to start the humanitarian ceasefire from October 18
Read more
Russian Navy warship calls at Greek port in Mediterranean deployment
Greece is the fourth country the large anti-submarine warfare ship Vice-Admiral Kulakov has visited in its long-distance Mediterranean deployment
Read more
Nord Stream 2 will be completed, timing is unknown - German Foreign Minister
On June 4, US Senators submitted to the US Senate a bill to expand sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline
Read more
Yerevan says Karabakh army ready to deliver strikes at enemy deployed at border with Iran
The Armenian defense ministry informed that it was said to the Iranian side that the Azerbaijani army must relocate combat operations to a safe distance from the border with Iran
Read more
Troops in Urals test-launch S-400 air defense systems after rearmament
The live-fire is the final stage of accepting the latest systems for service
Read more
Baku reports new attacks by Armenia on areas around Nagorno-Karabakh
The Armenian armed forces are shelling the territory of Tartar, Agdam, Barda and Agjabedi districts, blatantly violating the humanitarian ceasefire regime
Read more
Russian cosmonauts trace air leak aboard orbital outpost with tea bag
The tea bag’s sway in zero gravity conditions towards the air leak was registered by cameras
Read more
Khabib Nurmagomedov opens up about father’s death for the first time
On July 3, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov died aged 57 due to coronavirus-related complications
Read more
US intelligence interrogated RT reporter at New York airport for several hours - embassy
Konstantin Rozhkov came to the USA to shoot a documentary about America in the run-up to the presidential election
Read more
ICC crew restores operation of oxygen supply system - Roscosmos
Roscosmos added that the system has been reactivated and is operating at full capacity
Read more
Air leakage aboard space station possibly caused by fracture
The ISS crew reported to the Flight Control Center on Thursday morning that the supposed leakage spot had been traced with the help of a tea bag
Read more
Sales at Hainan's duty free stores up by 136,9% during the 'golden week' in China
The province's duty free policy is not only helping to turn Hainan into an international center for tourism and consumption, but is also helping to build the island's free trade port
Read more
US warns Turkey about serious consequences if it operationalizes Russian S400 systems
The United States hopes Turkey will not operationalize Russian S-400 missile systems
Read more
RDIF and Dr. Reddy's receives approval for Sputnik V clinical trials in India
Currently, Sputnik V vaccine is undergoing post-registration clinical trials on 40,000 volunteers in Russia
Read more
Murder of French teacher by terrorist not related to Russia - embassy
The diplomat recalled that Russia’s citizenship is annulled after the status of a political asylum seeker is obtained
Read more
Russia to make domestic engine for SSJ 100 and Be-200 planes by 2022
The head of the United Aircraft Corporation informed that the engine would be mounted on the aircraft in 2023
Read more
Situation with S-400 hinders progress in US-Turkish relations - Pentagon
Earlier, US Department of State Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus told TASS that Ankara would face serious consequences if it places S-400 in its defense system
Read more
Ex-French President Nicolas Sarkozy indicted for ‘criminal association’
BFM TV channel clarified that this is the first time this charge is brought against a former leader in French history
Read more
US deliberately distorts Russia’s reasons for refusing proposals on New START
Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov also pointed out that the dialogue with Russia in the form of an ultimatum is unacceptable
Read more
Germany tries to disguise its course for destruction of relations with Russia — diplomat
The Foreign Ministry spokeswoman bashed Heiko Maas’ public statements claiming that Russian officials allegedly said blogger Navalny had poisoned himself
Read more
Press review: US nixes Putin’s New START offer and why Iran is waiting for US elections
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, October 19th
Read more
Russia’s top brass kicks off drills in Caspian Sea
The exercise involves six Russian warships, seven aircraft and over 400 troops, according to the Defense Ministry
Read more
Russia’s new Doomsday plane to be based on Il-96-400M — source
Currently, an Il-80 plane is used for the purpose
Read more
Iran has opportunity to buy weapons in foreign countries from Sunday
The United States repeatedly opposed cancellation of the weapons embargo in respect of Iran during the last several months
Read more
Aliyev says Azerbaijani army has taken control of ancient Khudaferin bridge
Dating back to the 11th century, the Khudaferin bridge is renown historical an architectural monument
Read more
Erdogan claims Russia, US, France are supplying weapons to Armenia
Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh
Read more
Soyuz manned spacecraft docks to space station, setting record by speed of flight
The crew will spend 177 days in outer space
Read more
Several thousand COVID-19 vaccine dozes arrive to Venezuela from Russia - Maduro
According to Venezuelan president, the medicine will be free
Read more
Russia’s Soyuz manned spacecraft blasts off on ultrafast flight to ISS
The crew will spend 177 days in space
Read more
Chechen leader denounces terrorist attack on teacher outside Paris
Ramzan Kadyrov pointed out that the suspect had lived most of his lifetime in France
Read more
Karabakh’s losses in conflict are huge, Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan says
Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27
Read more
Russia-EU relations hit lowest point after sanctions over Navalny incident - diplomat
Russia will respond to the European Union with mirrored personal measures on the sanctions imposed under the pretext of the incident with Navalny, Russia's Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov said
Read more
Baku will stop hostilities if Yerevan starts constructive dialogue, says Azeri leader
In an interview with TASS, Ilham Aliyev pinned the responsibility for the disruption of talks on Armenia
Read more
Evo Morales supporter Louis Arce winning in Bolivian presidential elections
According to exit polls data, about 52.4% people voted for Arce, while 31.5% people voted for Carlos Mesa
Read more
Turkey strikes three targets with S-400 missile system in drills
Read more
Russian Navy coastal defense system strikes target with cruise missile in Arctic drills
The missile firings from the coastal defense missile system deployed on the Alexandra Land Island were performed for the first time as part of the Northern Fleet’s planned combat and operational training measures for the summer training period
Read more
Nagorno-Karabakh’s status crucial for Armenia, says PM
Read more
Telegram audience grows by 1.2 mln people in one month
According to the presented data, WhatsApp messenger remains the most popular among the entire population of Russia over 12 years old
Read more
Baku announces destruction of Armenian Su-25, Yerevan refutes
The Armenian Defense Ministry denied Baku's statement, calling it misinformation
Read more
Air leak rate aboard space station drops after crew patches up fracture
The air pressure inside the orbital outpost continues falling, cosmonaut Anatoly Ivanishin reported to Russia’s Flight Control Center
Read more
‘Nonsense about 'Russian agents' not worth reading’: Kremlin slams Western media claims
The spokesman was asked to comment on a publication in the US media claiming that Andrey Derkach, a member of Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada, was a Russian agent
Read more
Weapons embargo against Iran not linked with nuclear deal — diplomat
The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman stressed that the term of the restrictions had expired
Read more
Reasoning behind EU sanctions over Navalny borders on absurd — Russian Mission to EU
As it was reported on Thursday, the European Union blacklisted a number of Russian nationals over the incident with opposition blogger Alexey Navalny
Read more
Positions of Russia and US on Nagorno-Karabakh generally coincide - Russian Ambassador
It was a pleasant surprise when a joint statement was issued by the three presidents of Russia, France, the United States, Anatoly Antonov said
Read more
Death toll from missile attack on Ganja rises to 13
52 people were wounded
Read more
Erdogan’s allegations about support to Armenia in no way promote peace in Karabakh - MP
Russia and other co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group are supporting neither of the sides and are calling for stopping bloodshed, Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the international committee of the Russian State Duma stressed
Read more
Yerevan and Baku agree humanitarian ceasefire in Karabakh
The Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan have agreed to a humanitarian truce as of October 18th, 00h00 local time
Read more
Super-fast flight to ISS to open possibilities for travels by unprofessional cosmonauts
Russia’s state commission is very much satisfied with the results of the Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft’s super-fast flight to the International Space Station, the Roscosmos chief said
Read more