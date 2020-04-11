Global economy to face rough times after coronavirus pandemic - Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. /TASS/. The situation in the global economy will be rather tough after the coronavirus pandemic, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a televised interview with Channel One on Saturday.

"Sooner or later, the coronavirus will retreat a few steps back, but perhaps will not leave forever, and then the economy will take over. Will the crisis be felt? Yes, it will," Peskov said, adding that the crisis will have repercussions for longer than two or three months.

"It will be a rather rough situation in the world’s economy," the Kremlin spokesman believes.

In accordance with the European Commission’s latest estimates released in the middle of March, the economic growth of 1.4% forecast for 2020 would result in a slump of at least 1% due to the pandemic. According to sources, the European Commission is mulling options in case the scenario of the 2.5% GDP decrease unfolds. According to the British media, Brussels is considering the catastrophe scenario when GDP could plummet by 10% due to the protracted quarantine.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects the worst recession in 2020 since the Great Depression.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.