Russia will finish Nord Stream 2 without foreign assistance, Gazprom CEO vows

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Russia will finish the construction of Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline on its own since there are no technological obstacles requiring foreign assistance, Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller said in his interview with "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" program on Rossiya-1 TV channel.

"Technological risks today are solved by our facilities and that’s why Nord Stream 2 will be completed. This will take a little longer but we don’t have technological obstacles to do this on our own," Miller said.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said after talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel that he had no doubt that Russia would be able to finish Nord Stream 2 construction on its own. The Russian leader noted that Russia highly appreciated Germany’s position on supporting the project.

Nord Stream 2 is an international project for the construction of a gas pipeline that will run across the bottom of the Baltic Sea from the Russian coast to Germany bypassing transit states, such as Ukraine, Belarus, Poland and other Eastern European and Baltic countries.

The new 1,200 kilometer pipeline, basically following the same route as Nord Stream, will traverse economic zones and territorial water of five countries, namely Russia, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, and Germany. The pipeline’s capacity will be 55 billion cubic meters of gas a year.