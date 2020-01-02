Russia’s oil exports up 3.3% in 2019 to 266.1 mln tonnes, says report

MOSCOW, January 2. /TASS/. Russia’s oil exports reached 266.106 mln tonnes in 2019, which is 3.3% more than a year earlier, the Central Dispatching Department of Fuel Energy Complex reported.

In December 2019, exports dropped 5.2% to nearly 21.8 mln tonnes.

Russia’s oil supplies to non-CIS countries grew by 3.7% in 2019 to reach 248.5 mln tonnes, while deliveries to CIS countries dropped by 2.4% to 17.6 mln tonnes. Oil transit rose by 7.2% to 19.8 mln tonnes.

Meanwhile, oil exports to non-CIS countries declined 6.3% to 20.1 mln tonnes in December, while exports to CIS countries grew 9.7% to 1.7 mln tonnes.

In 2019, oil supplies to the domestic market decreased by 0.4% to 290.14 mln tonnes, and in December, by 1.5% to 25 mln tonnes.