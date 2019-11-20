Back to the caves? Putin warns ditching hydrocarbons would end civilization

Russia as a responsible country works to make its energy balance as green as possible, the head of state pointed out. The country is using hydropower generation, nuclear generation and gas generation to a significant degree, Putin noted.

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Fully abandoning hydrocarbons in the energy sector may lead to the fall of civilization and mankind going back to dwelling in caves, Russian President Vladimir Putin cautioned on Wednesday at the VTB Capital Investment Forum "Russia Calling!"

"In this sense, discarding the purest hydrocarbon like gas seems utterly bizarre. When these types of ideas [the complete abandonment of hydrocarbons - TASS] are promoted, it seems to me that the human race may find itself again in caves, just because it won’t be consuming anything," Putin stressed.

"Technologies are such that right now mankind cannot survive and preserve its civilization without raw hydrocarbons, without nuclear energy, and without hydropower," the Russian president noted.

By the same token, resources should be concentrated on developing renewable energy sources, hydrogen sources and other clean sources that will "preserve nature for many millennia to come and for future generations," the head of state added.