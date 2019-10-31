Russia to continue improving business climate — Putin

BUDAPEST, October 31. /TASS/. The Russian government will continue its efforts to improve the business climate in Russia despite certain progress already achieved in this area, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his visit to Hungary.

Among practical achievements, Putin noted improvement of Russia’s position in the World Bank’s Doing Business.

"We are constantly working in this direction," Putin said.

The statement was made during Putin’s informal conversation with Sandor Csanyi, the chairman and chief executive officer of OTP Bank Group, which took place when the Russian leader visited the headquarters of the International Judo Federation in Budapest on Wednesday evening.

Csanyi, who is also the federation’s honorary vice president, said OTP Bank Group invests in the Russian economy and, therefore, can confirm "the very high quality of the business climate in Russia and the bank’s smooth interaction with all structures, including regulatory bodies."

"However, this is partially thanks to the fact that we observe all rules and laws," the Hungarian businessman added.

Putin, in his turn, thanked his interlocutor for his praise.

"Lately, we progressed in the World Bank’s Doing Business ranking and rose to the 28th place, but there is more to come. We will continue our work in all directions," Putin said.