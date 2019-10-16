Hainan's high-speed railway gets new schedule

SANYA, October 16. /TASS/. Hainan's circular high-speed railway has begun operating under a new schedule since October 11. According to www.hinews.cn, the number of trains has increased, and the interval between departures decreased. Changes in schedule for high-speed rail is caused by high travel demand, the publication writes. Thus, in accordance with the new schedule, the number of trains in the eastern part of the island was increased by 27 pairs of trains moving clockwise and counterclockwise, as well as in the province's largest cities — Haikou (the island's north) and Sanya (the island's south).

The updated map also envisages the optimization of Haikou suburban trains. Thus, one route will get 11 more trains, and the opposite direction one — 12. Commuters will have to wait for a train 7-16 minutes on the average.

Hainan high-speed circular railway consists of two branches — eastern and western, connecting the cities of Haikou and Sanya. The construction of the eastern part began in 2007 and wrapped up in 2010, the construction of the western route was being carried out in 2012-2015. The ring's length is 653 km, it has 25 stations. The maximum speed of trains reaches 200 km/h.