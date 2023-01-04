Russian army receives advanced Ka-52M helicopters — source

MOSCOW, January 4. /TASS/. First upgraded Ka-52M strike and reconnaissance helicopters were delivered to the Russian army and supplies would continue this year, a source in the defense industry told TASS.

"The first Ka-52M [helicopters] have already been turned over to Russian troops. Deliveries of upgraded helicopters will also continue in 2023," the source said. About ten helicopters were supplied for the Russian army aviation, he noted.

The Arsenyevsky aviation plant is fully loaded with production of such helicopters, the source added.

TASS has no official confirmation for this piece of information.