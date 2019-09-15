Trump authorizes use of oil from strategic reserve after attacks in Saudi Aramco

WASHINGTON, September 16. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has authorized the use of oil from the national Strategic Petroleum Reserve to stabilize the market in the wake of attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia.

"Based on the attack on Saudi Arabia, which may have an impact on oil prices, I have authorized the release of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, if needed, in a to-be-determined amount sufficient to keep the markets well-supplied," the US president stated in his Twitter account.