Russia looking at more investment into Iranian oil production

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Russia is mulling additional investment in Iran’s oil production, Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters at the Eastern Economic Forum on Thursday.

"The issue is about development in the oil sector in the first place," he said without specifying the projects in question.

Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian said earlier in a comment to the country’s Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) regarding his visit to Moscow on September 2 that Russia is ready to invest $10 bln in Iran’s oil and gas industry.