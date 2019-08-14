St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2020 to be held on June 3-6

"For the fourth year in a row, we are observing an unprecedented rise in the number and level of representation of SPIEF participants. Over this period, the number of Forum guests has gone up by 60%, this obviously testifying to the Forum’s status and its significance as a leading international platform for discussing global problems on the world economic, political and social agenda and questions of sustainable development. Since its inception, SPIEF has become a significant international brand. This is perhaps the best global forum, drawing businesses from across the world to exchange best practices and competencies. SPIEF is a space for trust. Such results could not have been achieved without constant work on all aspects of the Forum agenda: the relevance of the business program, the quality of the business services and the standard of the events. I am sure that, in 2020, the Forum will consolidate its status and draw representatives from new global power centers for discussing aspects of global development," Russian Presidential Advisor, Executive Secretary of the SPIEF Organizing Committee, Anton Kobyakov said.

SPIEF 2019 was attended by over 19,000 participants from 145 countries. As part of the Forum, 745 agreements worth a total of 3,271 trillion rubles ($49.73 bln) were signed. More than 230 events took place, including over 170 sessions under the main program, in the format of panel discussions and roundtables, thematic business breakfasts, TV debates and business dialogues. The Forum’s main event was the plenary session, involving Russian President Vladimir Putin, President of the PRC Xi Jinping, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of Slovakia Peter Pellegrini and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, the Foundation wrote.

The Roscongress Foundation was established in 2007 to boost economic potential, promote national interests and strengthen Russia's image.