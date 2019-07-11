Gazprom Neft’s export of Arctic oil is 10% up in H1 2019

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Russia’s oil producer Gazprom Neft increased export of ARCO and Novy Port grade oil (from Arctic fields Prirazlomnoye and Novy Port) by 10% year-on-year — to 5.5 million tonnes, the company reported on Wednesday.

"Over the first half of the year, the company shipped about 5.5 million tonnes of Arctic oil grades — it is a 10% growth year-on-year," Gazprom Neft’s representative said. The total accumulated export of ARCO and Novy Port grades has reached 30 million tonnes.

For the shipment of the Arctic oil, the company has organized a year-round logistics complex, which includes the Prirazlomnaya offshore platform, the Arctic Gates terminal, a fleet of reinforced ice-class tankers, icebreakers, and a roadstead transshipment terminal.

"Gazprom Neft has achieved success in year-round shipping of oil, which the company produces in the Arctic," the company’s Deputy Director General Anatoly Cherner said. "Thus, we build up the export and improve the business effectiveness."

"In 2019, we have a longer list of customers for the ARCO and Novy Port grades — European processing companies show growing interest in buying the Arctic oil, and our unique logistics and modern digital technologies guarantee reliable supplies," he added.