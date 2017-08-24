Kiev’s crusade to blot out nation’s historical memory doomed to fail — diplomatRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 24, 14:09
MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Russia will produce about 106 mln tonnes in its Arctic area in 2017, Deputy Energy Minister Kirill Molodtsov said at a press conference in TASS on Thursday.
"We have an increment of 23% in offshore oil production in six months; we expect adding at least 10% in the Arctic area. We produced 13.6 mln tonnes offshore in six months, while 11 mln tonnes were produced in the like period of the last year. 92 mln tonnes [were produced] in the Arctic area last year. We will produce about 100-106 mln [tonnes] this year. Natural gas production will be at the last-year level plus 3-4%," the official said.