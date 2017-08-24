Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia to increase Arctic oil production to 100-106 mln tonnes in 2017

Business & Economy
August 24, 13:39 UTC+3

Natural gas production will be at the last-year level plus 3-4%, Deputy Energy Minister Kirill Molodtsov said

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Russian energy minister pegs oil price at $70-100 as profitable for Arctic production

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Russia will produce about 106 mln tonnes in its Arctic area in 2017, Deputy Energy Minister Kirill Molodtsov said at a press conference in TASS on Thursday.

"We have an increment of 23% in offshore oil production in six months; we expect adding at least 10% in the Arctic area. We produced 13.6 mln tonnes offshore in six months, while 11 mln tonnes were produced in the like period of the last year. 92 mln tonnes [were produced] in the Arctic area last year. We will produce about 100-106 mln [tonnes] this year. Natural gas production will be at the last-year level plus 3-4%," the official said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Arctic Oil & Gas
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: Moscow’s response may ricochet and Russian embassy in Kiev braces for unrest
2
Russian defense minister examines weapons seized from terrorists in Syria
3
Russia launches work to develop sixth-generation fighter jet
4
Eurasia high speed railway from Germany to China can be built by 2026
5
Russia's military might on display at Army-2017 forum
6
Russian strategic bombers conduct flights over Pacific Ocean, Sea of Japan
7
Russian Defense Ministry develops electromagnetic gun to counter drones
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама