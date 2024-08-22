US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace 10 times in past day

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. The Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian Defense Ministry) registered 10 violations of Syria’s airspace, committed by aircraft of the US-led international coalition in the past 24 hours, the center’s deputy head, Capt. 1st Rank Oleg Ignasyuk, said.

"Over the past day, ten violations of the Syrian Arab Republic’s airspace use regulations were registered in the Al-Tanf zone, committed by two pairs of F-15 fighter jets, a pair of F/A-18 fighter-bombers and two pairs of A-10 attack aircraft of the coalition," Ignasyuk said.

Also, officers from the Russian Reconciliation Center have conducted a humanitarian mission in the settlement of Hayyan of the Aleppo province, distributing 300 food sets weighting 2.9 metric tons in total.

Also, the authorities of the Syrian Arab Republic, in coordination with the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties and Refugee Migration Monitoring in Syria, helped three refugees leave the Rukban refugee camp.

"Within the framework of provisions of the October 22, 2019 Russian-Turkish Memorandum on Mutual Understanding, Russian military police units conducted patrols in the province of Raqqa (Ayn Issa - El Tervazia and back) and in the provinces of Raqqa and Hasakah (Tell Tamr - El Tervazia and back). A joint Russian-Turkish patrol was held in Hasakah, via the Shereq - Tavrat route and back," Ignasyuk said.

No attacks on Syrian pro-government forces were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone in the reported period.