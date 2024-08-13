Mine clearance in Donbass to require 5,000 sappers — expert

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 13. /TASS/. The full demining of Donbass will require over five thousand sappers, Andrey Shenaurin, the director of the Fund for the Development of Humanitarian Demining and Support for Defense Engineering Projects, has said.

"Russia now has about one thousand humanitarian demining specialists. This number is catastrophically insufficient. To demine Donbass alone, a minimum of five thousand bomb disposal specialists are needed to clear the territory within ten years," Shenaurin told TASS in an interview on the sidelines of the Army-2024 forum.

Russia's only International Mine Action Center of the Karbyshev Military Engineering Academy trains and certifies humanitarian personnel.

