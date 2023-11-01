Baltic Fleet’s tank crews practice battlefield tactics based on Ukraine combat experience

KALININGRAD, November 1. /TASS/. Tank crews of the Baltic Fleet’s army corps practiced battlefield tactics based on the combat experience gained in the special military operation in Ukraine during drills in Russia’s westernmost exclave of the Kaliningrad Region, the Fleet’s press office reported on Wednesday.

"Tank crews dealt with their assigned objectives of tactically repulsing a notional enemy’s strikes and attacks with account taken of the experience gained by the personnel in the special military operation," the press office said in a statement.

The tactical gunnery exercise at a training ground in the Kaliningrad Region involved T-72B3 tanks, about 200 personnel and over 30 items of military hardware, the press office specified.

In accomplishing their assigned objectives of striking targets at the practice range, the tank crews surmounted complex obstacles while moving across rough forest areas and swampy terrain. Armored vehicles assumed firing positions, suddenly moving forward from specially built shelters and struck targets, following which they quickly left their positions, remaining invulnerable to the enemy, the press office reported.

"T-72B3 tanks conducted fire by artillery shells from the upgraded automatic cannon and from a large-caliber machine-gun," the press office specified.

The T-72B3 is a modern upgraded tank based on the legendary T-72 armored vehicle. The T-72B3 is outfitted with advanced battle and fire control systems, which boost the efficiency of the tank’s combat use. In specialists’ estimates, the T-72B3 is a powerful and reliable combat vehicle capable of accomplishing a broad range of missions on the battlefield.