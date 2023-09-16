Russian forces successfully foil incursions by Ukrainian sabotage groups

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Russian forces have directed their main effort toward preventing Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups from landing on islands and the Dnieper’s left bank in the Kherson area, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"In the Kherson area, the main effort was focused on preventing the adversary’s sabotage and reconnaissance groups from landing on islands and the Dnieper’s left bank as well as on counterbattery work," it said in a statement.

The ministry noted that over one week in the Kherson area, the Ukrainian army has lost up to 360 troops, a tank, two armored fighting vehicles, 26 vehicles and 12 artillery guns.